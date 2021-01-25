Somerset Trust Co Sells 85 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Somerset Trust Co decreased its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,234 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 153.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 38.9% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in First Republic Bank in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Republic Bank in the third quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

FRC stock traded down $2.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $154.37. The company had a trading volume of 964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.82. The company has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $70.06 and a 52 week high of $166.82.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The business’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 28th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 13.77%.

FRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price target on First Republic Bank to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.06.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

