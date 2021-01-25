Somerset Trust Co Sells 88 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Somerset Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,986,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,215,773,000 after acquiring an additional 120,399 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,760,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,019,000 after acquiring an additional 288,536 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 451.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,244,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656,313 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,482,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,127,000 after acquiring an additional 21,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 767,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,991,000 after acquiring an additional 21,770 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AJG traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $117.95. 1,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 775,186. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $65.09 and a 1 year high of $129.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.71 and a 200 day moving average of $110.30.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 24,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total value of $2,911,914.50. Also, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.78, for a total value of $111,780.00. Insiders have sold a total of 45,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,331,241 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AJG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.53.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

