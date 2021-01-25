Somerset Trust Co Trims Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Somerset Trust Co reduced its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,475 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises about 1.8% of Somerset Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on MCD shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer raised McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.61.

MCD stock traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $211.59. The stock had a trading volume of 16,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,841,077. The stock has a market cap of $157.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.09. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $124.23 and a 52-week high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.82%.

In other news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total value of $4,728,546.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,969,609.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total value of $1,590,407.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,355,442.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,214,101 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

