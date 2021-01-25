Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Sets New 12-Month High at $28.78

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.78 and last traded at $28.05, with a volume of 12763 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.30.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SONO. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Sonos from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Sonos from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Sonos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sonos from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.44.

The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.70.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. Sonos had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $339.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.19 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nicholas Millington sold 4,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $108,980.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,064,748.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total transaction of $1,693,552.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 227,520 shares in the company, valued at $5,906,419.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 763,612 shares of company stock worth $16,963,210. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Sonos in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Sonos in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Sonos in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sonos by 254.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Sonos by 109.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

