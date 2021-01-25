Sora (XOR) Price Tops $182.60

Sora (CURRENCY:XOR) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 25th. One Sora token can now be purchased for $182.60 or 0.00530094 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Sora has traded 29.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Sora has a market cap of $63.91 million and $2.47 million worth of Sora was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sora alerts:

Zen Protocol (ZP) traded 38.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Castweet (CTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000671 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.28 or 0.00174997 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004342 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Sora Token Profile

XOR is a token. Sora’s total supply is 350,000 tokens. Sora’s official website is sora.org.

Sora Token Trading

Sora can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sora directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sora should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sora using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sora and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.