South Plains Financial (SPFI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th. Analysts expect South Plains Financial to post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $62.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.60 million. South Plains Financial had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 17.10%. On average, analysts expect South Plains Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get South Plains Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SPFI opened at $20.09 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.75. The firm has a market cap of $362.81 million, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. South Plains Financial has a 52-week low of $11.30 and a 52-week high of $22.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. South Plains Financial’s payout ratio is currently 11.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded South Plains Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 16th.

About South Plains Financial

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for South Plains Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Plains Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.