Southside Bancshares (SBSI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $60.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Southside Bancshares’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Southside Bancshares to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Southside Bancshares stock opened at $33.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Southside Bancshares has a 52 week low of $23.51 and a 52 week high of $37.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.76 and a 200-day moving average of $28.49.

In related news, CFO Julie Shamburger sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $49,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,149.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

SBSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Southside Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Southside Bancshares from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

