Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires 100 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 80.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in MicroStrategy by 361.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,908 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,516,000 after acquiring an additional 111,964 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 143,439 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,593,000 after buying an additional 52,309 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 392.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 38,351 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 762,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,732,000 after purchasing an additional 35,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 325.0% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 33,096 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 25,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Phong Le sold 65,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.14, for a total transaction of $15,479,100.00. Also, Director Leslie J. Rechan sold 11,250 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.28, for a total transaction of $2,995,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,997,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 168,350 shares of company stock valued at $42,936,631. Insiders own 26.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MSTR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, BWS Financial dropped coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. MicroStrategy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.00.

MSTR stock opened at $577.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $403.94 and a 200-day moving average of $220.95. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12 month low of $90.00 and a 12 month high of $631.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,808.58 and a beta of 1.59.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software maker reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $1.75. The business had revenue of $127.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.26 million. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 0.41%.

MicroStrategy Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2020, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

