Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys New Holdings in Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT)

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,527 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Riot Blockchain by 447.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 774,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 632,893 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Riot Blockchain by 1,092.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 364,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 333,644 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Riot Blockchain during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Riot Blockchain during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Riot Blockchain during the third quarter worth about $39,000. 9.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jason Les sold 68,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total value of $505,530.00. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIOT opened at $20.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.95 and a beta of 4.56. Riot Blockchain, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $29.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.81.

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. Riot Blockchain had a negative net margin of 250.06% and a negative return on equity of 51.38%. As a group, analysts predict that Riot Blockchain, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RIOT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Riot Blockchain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Riot Blockchain from $3.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

Riot Blockchain, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on building, supporting, and operating Blockchain technologies ecosystem. It is involved in digital currency mining operation, which utilizes specialized computers that generate digital currency primarily bitcoin. The company also holds interests in various activities, including purchasing and selling digital currencies; provides accounting, audit, and verification services for blockchain based assets, such as cryptocurrencies; and develops TessPay, a payments ecosystem for component and sub-component supply chain settlement solution, as well as other blockchain solutions for telecommunications companies.

