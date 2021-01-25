Sowell Financial Services LLC Cuts Stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Sowell Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 44.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XAR. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 16,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 112.1% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $313,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XAR opened at $119.31 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.63. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $60.27 and a 52-week high of $122.33.

