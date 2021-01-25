Sowell Financial Services LLC Decreases Holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PENN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 23.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 623,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,026,000 after acquiring an additional 120,325 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 21.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 405,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,375,000 after acquiring an additional 70,499 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 4.0% during the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 6,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the third quarter worth approximately $451,000. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the third quarter worth approximately $3,140,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Christine Labombard sold 11,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total transaction of $1,236,457.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,859 shares in the company, valued at $1,970,954.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Saul Reibstein sold 6,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.06, for a total transaction of $539,872.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,865,781.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 356,716 shares of company stock worth $25,990,217. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Penn National Gaming stock opened at $109.41 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of -16.04 and a beta of 2.79. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $110.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.45. Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 19.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Union Gaming Research lifted their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $62.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from an “overweight” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $50.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.55.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

