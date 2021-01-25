Sowell Financial Services LLC Decreases Holdings in SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC)

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,574 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SmileDirectClub were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SDC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.91% of the company’s stock.

Get SmileDirectClub alerts:

In other SmileDirectClub news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 10,000,000 shares of SmileDirectClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $115,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SDC opened at $11.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. SmileDirectClub, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.64 and a 12 month high of $15.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.96 and its 200 day moving average is $10.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 2.82.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 23.62% and a negative net margin of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $156.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.18 million. On average, analysts forecast that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wolfe Research raised shares of SmileDirectClub from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. SmileDirectClub currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.33.

SmileDirectClub Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

Read More: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC).

Receive News & Ratings for SmileDirectClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmileDirectClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.