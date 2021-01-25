Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $70,000 Stock Holdings in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIX)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIX) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF by 114.4% during the third quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. Titus Wealth Management grew its holdings in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF by 14.2% during the third quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF by 175.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 5,969 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,509,000.

Shares of CLIX opened at $98.82 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.74 and its 200-day moving average is $87.39. ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.95 and a fifty-two week high of $98.82.

