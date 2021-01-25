Sowell Financial Services LLC Raises Stock Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 294.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 899 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $165,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 16,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SSNC. Truist began coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Northern Trust Capital Markets began coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

SSNC stock opened at $67.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.51 and a 12 month high of $74.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.26.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 12.20%. Sell-side analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

