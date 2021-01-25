Sowell Financial Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM)

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 768 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NUEM. McNamara Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $209,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $535,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 34,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter.

Get Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

BATS NUEM opened at $37.01 on Monday. Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $24.87 and a 52-week high of $31.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.17.

See Also: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.