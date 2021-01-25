Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 255 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Sowell Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BCE in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in BCE by 63.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in BCE in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of BCE by 46.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of BCE from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays started coverage on BCE in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

NYSE:BCE opened at $43.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. BCE Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.66 and a twelve month high of $49.26. The company has a market cap of $38.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.68.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.24%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

