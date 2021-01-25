SparksPay Trading 1.7% Lower This Week (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. One SparksPay coin can currently be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SparksPay has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. SparksPay has a market capitalization of $35,843.97 and $9.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000044 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006034 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 47.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000070 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000811 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00005172 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About SparksPay

SPK is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 10,351,775 coins and its circulating supply is 9,275,126 coins. SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io. SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/sparkspay. SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SparksPay Coin Trading

SparksPay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

