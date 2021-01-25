SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) Holdings Lowered by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,042 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF were worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 200.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank raised its position in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 15.9% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its position in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 50.7% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:TOTL traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.22. 308,977 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,772. SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF has a twelve month low of $46.54 and a twelve month high of $50.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.42.

