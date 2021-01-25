SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Acquired by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 588,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,034 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for about 3.3% of JNBA Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $19,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,093,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,642,000 after acquiring an additional 222,875 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 20.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,973,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,575 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,650,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,216,000 after acquiring an additional 121,221 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,106,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,258,000 after acquiring an additional 49,823 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 16.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,003,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,608,000 after acquiring an additional 288,809 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $34.93 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.27 and a fifty-two week high of $35.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.88.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

