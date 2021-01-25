SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) is PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 159,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,746 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 6.8% of PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $8,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3,524.1% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPYG traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,867,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,739,179. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $30.39 and a one year high of $57.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.40.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

