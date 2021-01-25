SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Sets New 52-Week High at $74.02

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $74.02 and last traded at $72.78, with a volume of 391373 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.78.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.14.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLYV. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 378.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 275,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,800,000 after purchasing an additional 217,886 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 2,063.2% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 224,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,237,000 after purchasing an additional 213,975 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 622,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,172,000 after purchasing an additional 120,818 shares during the period. Resource Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 565,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,334,000 after purchasing an additional 74,841 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,354,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

