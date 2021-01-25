SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Securities Inc.

Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 190.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 87 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 300.0% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter worth about $34,000.

NYSEARCA:MDY traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $446.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 794,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,108. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $214.22 and a fifty-two week high of $452.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $424.61 and its 200-day moving average is $372.45.

SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

