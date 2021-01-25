Spectre.ai Utility Token (SXUT) Trading 4.7% Lower Over Last Week

Spectre.ai Utility Token (CURRENCY:SXUT) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. Spectre.ai Utility Token has a market cap of $364,548.12 and approximately $4.00 worth of Spectre.ai Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectre.ai Utility Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0149 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Spectre.ai Utility Token has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Spectre.ai Utility Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00070275 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $248.46 or 0.00735468 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00006376 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00046997 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,411.22 or 0.04177440 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00015195 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00017206 BTC.

About Spectre.ai Utility Token

Spectre.ai Utility Token is a token. It launched on September 11th, 2017. Spectre.ai Utility Token’s total supply is 42,980,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,529,558 tokens. The official website for Spectre.ai Utility Token is www.spectre.ai. Spectre.ai Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @SpectreAI.

According to CryptoCompare, “SPECTRE (short for Speculative Tokenized Trading Exchange) is an Ethereum-based broker-less financial trading platform. SPECTRE has two types of tokens, each separately traded on different exchanges. As for the utility token, it doesn't pay financial dividends, however, it gives in-platform privileges to traders. SPECTRE is a website that allows you to trade on the direction of currencies, commodities, stocks and other assets, for financial gain. Uniquely, it offers the ability for traders to earn 5-200% returns (average 73%) ROI on just 1 trade within minutes. Unlike traditional brokerages, it sits on top of our global auditing technology meaning that it provides unparalleled transparency. Traders may choose the off-site trading account option and never deposit at SPECTRE to trade to see how things work. SPECTRE's liquidity pool (i.e balance sheet) is owned by our platform users who receive rewards based on the traded volume in SPECTRE, and not by a centralised management. “

Spectre.ai Utility Token Token Trading

Spectre.ai Utility Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectre.ai Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectre.ai Utility Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectre.ai Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spectre.ai Utility Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectre.ai Utility Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.