Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CTO Sells $2,391,680.00 in Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total transaction of $2,391,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 10th, Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 16,600 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $800,452.00.

On Wednesday, November 18th, Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 102,977 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total transaction of $4,423,891.92.

Shares of NASDAQ SPT opened at $64.83 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.02 and its 200-day moving average is $47.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.27. Sprout Social, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.54 and a twelve month high of $66.18.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $33.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.02 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SPT shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sprout Social from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sprout Social by 194.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,828,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,088 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Sprout Social by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,208,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,524,000 after acquiring an additional 291,276 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sprout Social by 2,861.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,154,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,314 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Sprout Social by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 972,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,459,000 after acquiring an additional 175,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Sprout Social by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 851,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,799,000 after acquiring an additional 96,051 shares in the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

