SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Hits New 52-Week High at $2.13

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.13 and last traded at $2.13, with a volume of 250 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.13.

Several research firms have weighed in on SSAAY. Exane BNP Paribas raised SSAB AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Danske lowered SSAB AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised SSAB AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SSAB AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. SSAB AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.00.

The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.67 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.61.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. SSAB AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 3.47% and a negative net margin of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that SSAB AB will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates in five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

