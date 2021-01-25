StableUSD (USDS) Market Cap Tops $522,166.10

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Over the last seven days, StableUSD has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One StableUSD coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00007038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. StableUSD has a market cap of $522,166.10 and $93.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00070400 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $246.43 or 0.00729243 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00006487 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00046902 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,412.27 or 0.04179191 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00015177 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00017258 BTC.

About StableUSD

StableUSD is a coin. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. StableUSD's total supply is 90,000,487,233 coins and its circulating supply is 519,602 coins. StableUSD's official message board is medium.com/stably-blog. StableUSD's official website is www.stably.io.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

Buying and Selling StableUSD

StableUSD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StableUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StableUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

