Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) (LON:STAN) Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to “Buy”

Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) (LON:STAN) was upgraded by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 560 ($7.32) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on STAN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) in a report on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 530 ($6.92) target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 517.15 ($6.76).

Get Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) alerts:

LON STAN traded down GBX 1.92 ($0.03) on Monday, hitting GBX 459.98 ($6.01). 5,815,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,759,025. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 480.76 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 419.80. The company has a market capitalization of £14.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00. Standard Chartered PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 334.25 ($4.37) and a 52-week high of GBX 680.60 ($8.89).

About Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L)

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.