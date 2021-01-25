Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Position Lessened by Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 93.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,222 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 169,415 shares during the quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. American Research & Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 225.0% in the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 325 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 237.4% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $103.45. 4,983,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,431,029. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $107.75. The company has a market capitalization of $120.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.78.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Barclays raised their target price on Starbucks from $103.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Stephens raised their target price on Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush increased their price target on Starbucks from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.88.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total transaction of $372,830.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,994,791.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $287,469.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 269,489 shares of company stock worth $26,173,565 in the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

