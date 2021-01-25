State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 6,009 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) by 29.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,009 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in News were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of News by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 14,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in News by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 211,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in News by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 8,470 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in News by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 135,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 22,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in News by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NWS stock opened at $18.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 1.68. News Co. has a 12-month low of $7.88 and a 12-month high of $19.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.44.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter. News had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 11.47%.

Separately, TheStreet raised News from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Thomson sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $1,257,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 39.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

