State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stock Holdings in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,190 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in PetMed Express were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twinbeech Capital LP grew its position in shares of PetMed Express by 17.9% in the third quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 21,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of PetMed Express by 24.6% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 183,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,811,000 after purchasing an additional 36,314 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PetMed Express by 49.2% in the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 51,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 16,876 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in PetMed Express by 46.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 92,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 29,213 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp lifted its stake in PetMed Express by 1,919.4% during the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 230,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,273,000 after purchasing an additional 218,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PETS opened at $30.87 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.97. PetMed Express, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.20 and a 52 week high of $42.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $625.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.70.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The company had revenue of $65.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.81 million. PetMed Express had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th.

In other news, Director Ronald J. Korn sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $66,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $268,000. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

PetMed Express Profile

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

