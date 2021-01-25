State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stock Position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,854 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,099 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,680,000 after buying an additional 6,375 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 15.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,555,000 after purchasing an additional 11,234 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the third quarter worth $414,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 10.6% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CBRL opened at $139.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.24 and a beta of 1.39. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.61 and a twelve month high of $170.10.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $646.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.07 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CBRL. CL King boosted their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $132.00 price target (down previously from $136.00) on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.78.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

