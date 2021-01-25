State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Stock Holdings in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 762 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Adient were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADNT. FMR LLC boosted its position in Adient by 21.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,008,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,067,000 after purchasing an additional 181,235 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Adient by 108.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 113,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 58,876 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adient during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Adient by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 4,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adient by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,146,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,830,000 after buying an additional 35,585 shares in the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ADNT shares. Benchmark lifted their target price on Adient from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Adient from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Adient from $24.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Adient from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Adient from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.08.

NYSE:ADNT opened at $35.36 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.64 and its 200 day moving average is $24.39. Adient plc has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $38.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -6.08, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Adient had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 4.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Adient plc will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

About Adient

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

