State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,242 Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,242 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HOMB. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 252.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 482,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,308,000 after purchasing an additional 345,293 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,768,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,808,000 after purchasing an additional 291,317 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,359,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 197.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 233,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 154,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,400,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,232,000 after purchasing an additional 125,276 shares during the last quarter. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.20.

In other news, Director Jack Engelkes sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $29,536.00. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:HOMB opened at $22.18 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $22.27. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.49.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $181.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.60 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 12.05%. Equities research analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

