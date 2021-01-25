State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,420 Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 26.6% during the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 1,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,590,000 after buying an additional 210,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 2.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 951,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,793,000 after buying an additional 23,335 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 5.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 404,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,709,000 after buying an additional 19,255 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 2.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 403,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,692,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 2.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 362,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,021,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on NKTR. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.92.

In related news, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 16,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total value of $268,632.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 250,317 shares in the company, valued at $4,105,198.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Curet Myriam sold 1,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total value of $27,799.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,240 shares in the company, valued at $342,856.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

NKTR opened at $16.56 on Monday. Nektar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $13.63 and a twelve month high of $25.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.76.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $30.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 269.05% and a negative return on equity of 30.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, a novel mu-opioid analgesic drug, which is in Phase III clinical trial for chronic low back pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I is designed to provide rapid activation and proliferation of cancer-killing CD8+ effector T cells and NK cells.

