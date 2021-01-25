State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 22,101 Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 22,101 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HLX. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 66.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 73,331 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 29,331 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 769.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 246,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 218,400 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 4.3% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 86,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares during the period. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock opened at $4.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $677.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 3.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $9.11.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

