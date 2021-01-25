State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 2,530 Shares of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in shares of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,530 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in RE/MAX were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMAX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 40.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in RE/MAX by 122.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 342.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of RE/MAX during the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of RE/MAX in the second quarter valued at about $239,000. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

RMAX stock opened at $39.66 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.29. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.40 and a fifty-two week high of $40.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $735.97 million, a PE ratio of 57.48 and a beta of 1.55.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $71.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.62 million. RE/MAX had a return on equity of 44.11% and a net margin of 4.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RMAX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut RE/MAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on RE/MAX from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of RE/MAX from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RE/MAX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

About RE/MAX

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: RE/MAX Franchising, Motto Franchising, Marketing Funds, and Other. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand.

