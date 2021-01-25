State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Stock Holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 35.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,878 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 71,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,461,000 after purchasing an additional 7,945 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 9,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 100,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,200,000 after buying an additional 18,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EEFT. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Euronet Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.09.

In other news, Director Andrzej Olechowski sold 2,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total transaction of $336,935.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Juan Bianchi sold 56,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.46, for a total value of $7,377,121.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,723,767.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 164,002 shares of company stock worth $20,596,511. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EEFT stock opened at $139.29 on Monday. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.27 and a 12-month high of $167.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 262.82 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.28.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.59. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $664.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.07 million. On average, research analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

