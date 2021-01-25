Steem (STEEM) One Day Volume Tops $3.18 Million

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 25th. Steem has a total market cap of $74.31 million and approximately $3.18 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Steem has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Steem coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000551 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34,370.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $459.79 or 0.01337755 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $177.29 or 0.00515820 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00042812 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002249 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000040 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005722 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000229 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Steem Profile

Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,268,550 coins and its circulating supply is 392,294,456 coins. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Steem is steem.com.

Buying and Selling Steem

Steem can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

