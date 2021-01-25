Sterling Bancorp to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:STL)

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.47. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sterling Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Sterling Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Sterling Bancorp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Sterling Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sterling Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of STL stock opened at $19.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Sterling Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $21.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.68.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $256.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.27 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 109.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Sterling Bancorp by 368.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 9,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 7,111 shares during the period. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel James P. Blose sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $64,520.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 37,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,714.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.53%.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

