Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Cuts Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,059 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 17,355 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 7.7% of Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Apple were worth $22,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in Apple by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 43,079 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,716,000 after acquiring an additional 7,853 shares in the last quarter. Newman & Schimel LLC bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,364,000. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,441,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV boosted its holdings in Apple by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 20,220 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN boosted its holdings in Apple by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 30,315 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. UBS Group set a $115.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Cowen increased their price objective on Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $132.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.63.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $139.07 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.86. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $139.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.66, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at $35,420,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.