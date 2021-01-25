Sterling Investment Management Inc. Acquires 165 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Sterling Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.9% of Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 54,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,688 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 696,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,545,000 after purchasing an additional 25,681 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Investment CO boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 20,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.50.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE JNJ opened at $163.55 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $165.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $155.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

