stETH Achieves Market Cap of $5.39 Million (STETH)

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One stETH token can currently be purchased for approximately $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on exchanges. stETH has a market capitalization of $5.39 million and approximately $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, stETH has traded 27.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00052525 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.99 or 0.00124630 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00071414 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.39 or 0.00268311 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00067109 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00036792 BTC.

About stETH

stETH’s total supply is 7,653 tokens. stETH’s official website is lido.fi. stETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi.

stETH Token Trading

stETH can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy stETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

