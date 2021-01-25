Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Buys Shares of 2,865 Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 68.2% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on RTX. DZ Bank raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.78.

In other news, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal purchased 9,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.41 per share, for a total transaction of $499,572.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,942.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes purchased 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.82 per share, for a total transaction of $3,015,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,902,709.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 84,591 shares of company stock worth $4,567,268. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RTX opened at $67.58 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.80 and its 200-day moving average is $64.15. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $93.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $102.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.26, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

