Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 366,828 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 6,609 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for about 3.1% of Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $18,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 39.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,740,598,000 after acquiring an additional 8,197,324 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 320,571,576 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,599,197,000 after acquiring an additional 8,155,998 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its position in shares of Intel by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 8,333,331 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $415,166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388,566 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Intel by 35.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,513,419 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $285,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,594 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Intel by 5.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,489,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,805 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $56.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Truist increased their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday. Wedbush increased their target price on Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.67.

In other Intel news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $26,481.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,290.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $128,046.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,349.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

