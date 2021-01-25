Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Sells 1,836 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC decreased its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,836 shares during the quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amcor in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. South State CORP. bought a new stake in shares of Amcor in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amcor in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amcor in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMCR opened at $11.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.19. Amcor plc has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $12.40.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Amcor in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.90 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.81.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

