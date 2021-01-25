Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Sells 23,642 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC cut its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 355,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,642 shares during the period. Xcel Energy makes up 4.0% of Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $23,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 23,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $64.76 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.69. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.58 and a 1 year high of $76.44. The company has a market capitalization of $34.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.15%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.23.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 5,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $415,103.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,167.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

