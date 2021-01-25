Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Sells 630 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC trimmed its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter worth approximately $3,670,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 20,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its position in Caterpillar by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 8,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,342,000. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total transaction of $411,900.00. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 6,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.39, for a total value of $1,003,226.22. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,180 shares in the company, valued at $336,570.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,531 shares of company stock worth $6,619,389. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. Langenberg & Company cut Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Caterpillar to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.45.

NYSE:CAT opened at $191.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $104.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $184.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.65. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.50 and a 12 month high of $200.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

