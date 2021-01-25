Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Sells 8,065 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 57.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,904 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,065 shares during the quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 65.5% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BK shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.03.

The Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $41.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $26.40 and a twelve month high of $47.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.45 and a 200-day moving average of $38.20.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.85%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

