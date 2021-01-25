Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Sells 972 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 972 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive makes up 2.2% of Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $13,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,060,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,633,644,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752,328 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,463,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,935,000 after buying an additional 566,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,764,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,965,000 after buying an additional 462,211 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 176.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 710,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,608,000 after buying an additional 453,363 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,373,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,978,000 after buying an additional 331,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $78.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $67.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.96. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $58.49 and a 12 month high of $86.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 62.19%.

In related news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 11,714 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $998,852.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,397,575.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 21,446 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,841,353.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,562,342.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 261,885 shares of company stock valued at $22,254,529. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Truist raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.46.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

