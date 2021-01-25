Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Trims Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Amgen by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,062 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 167.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 7,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 23,391 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,378,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 54,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,461,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $253.50 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.31. The company has a market cap of $147.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.05 and a 52 week high of $264.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. On average, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMGN. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Amgen from $250.00 to $242.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Amgen from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Amgen from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.48.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total transaction of $235,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,965,811.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,941.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

Featured Article: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.